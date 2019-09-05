Oxford man, stepson face possible life sentences in connection with rape of child under 13

OXFORD, Mich. - A 71-year-old Oxford man and his stepson are facing possible life sentences after being accused of raping a child under 13 years old, according to officials.

Larry Orr, 71, of Oxford, and Sean MacMaster, 46, of Jacksonville, Florida, are each charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Each count is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. If convicted, Orr and MacMaster face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A March 9 search warrant at Orr's Oxford home revealed "significant physical evidence consistent with the child victim's descriptions of the sexual assaults," according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Warrants were issued May 7, and Orr was arrested at his home, police said.

MacMaster was arrested in Jacksonville, where he was working as an officer with the Duval County School Police Department, according to authorities. He was extradited to Michigan and arraigned June 18.

A bond hearing was held Aug. 30. Orr and MacMaster are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. If released on bond, both must wear a GPS tether, Orr will be confined to his house and MacMaster must have a community member vouch for him and provide residence, officials said.

MacMaster must also give up his driver's license and passport, according to authorities.

A preliminary exam has been scheduled for Sept. 16 before Oakland County 52nd District Court Judge Nancy T. Carniak.

