Package marked 'BOMB' in red lettering found in Northville Township apartment complex

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials investigated a suspicious package found at an apartment complex in Northville Township.

Aerial video showed police examining a package that had "BOMB" written on the top in red lettering.

After examining the package to ensure it was safe, a member of the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad opened the package. The item inside was deemed safe.

The discovery was made at the Cedar Lake Apartments in the area of Six Mile Road and Cedar Lake Circle.

Residents were asked to shelter in place due to the active scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.