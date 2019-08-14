Parent reveals freedom he had at Wyandotte school amid child sex charges against another volunteer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A parent volunteer has come forward to reveal how much freedom he had at a Wyandotte school amid child sex charges against another former volunteer.

"There was never any supervision with me in those hallways," the volunteer said.

The parent said he was a volunteer at James Monroe Elementary School in Wyandotte. That's where Michael Beebe, 47, volunteered until an investigation was conducted in May.

Beebe was arrested July 25 and is facing 15 child sex charges in connection with incidents that happened away from the school, according to authorities.

Superintendent Catherine Cost told Local 4 she doesn't believe Beebe's volunteer status helped him prey upon victims, but confirmed that the victims are Wyandotte students.

Now, another volunteer has come forward to say he was shocked at the freedom he had to be alone around students inside the school.

Cost said Beebe was never alone with students for the years he volunteered at the school, but that struck a chord with the other volunteer.

Cost is now facing calls to resign after she approved Beebe to volunteer, knowing he had felony convictions, officials said.

Parent Christina Hunter said she raised a red flag more than a year ago about Beebe and his behavior around young children inside the school.

"You allowed this to continue under your watch, just like you allowed him to prey upon our children," Hunter said.

Parents said Beebe was left free to groom girls at the school. Local 4 asked Cost if she plans to step down.

"I will discuss that with the board president, and we will make that decision together," Cost said.

