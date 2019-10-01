Part of Washtenaw County to allow aerial spraying to combat EEE

FreeImages.com/Gabor Bibor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Aerial spraying in a small part of northern Washtenaw County will be allowed to combat the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The area targeted is a 2.5-mile radius which surrounds a confirmed animal case in nearby Livingston County. That includes a part of Livingston County and northern Northfield and Webster Townships within Washtenaw County.

The spraying is meant to lower the mosquito population and hopefully reduce the risk of humans or animals contracting EEE. There have been no confirmed human or animal cases of EEE in Washtenaw County as of Monday.

While the aerial spray is meant to reduce human risk of catching EEE from mosquitoes, it's still important to protect yourself.

Avoid being outside from dusk to dawn

Apply insect repellents

Wear long-sleeved shirts

Use window, door screens to keep mosquitoes outside

Empty water from buckets, kiddie pools, tires

Use nets over outdoor eating areas

About EEE

Health officials said EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. It has a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.

People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. People under the age of 15 and over the age of 50 are at the greatest risk of severe disease after being infected.

Symptoms of EEE

People who experience any of the following symptoms, are urged to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Sudden onset of fever

Chills

Body and joint aches

Severe encephalitis

Headache

Disorientation

Tremors

Seizures

Paralysis

Those infected could get permanent brain damage, go into a coma or die.

