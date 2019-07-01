Parts of Livingston County under boil water advisory

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect Monday for all Livingston Community Water Authority (LCWA) users within Hamburg Township, Brighton Township and Green Oak Charter Township.

A spokesman for LCWA said there was a mechanical failure at a well site which caused a loss of pressure on Sunday night. Pressured has been restored, but since there was a total loss of water pressure the precautionary boil water advisory was put in effect.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

A statement from the LCWA says there is a plan to replace old, worn-out valves and hydrants within the system.

