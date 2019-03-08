Pasquale's in Royal Oak closing after staying in business for 65 years

DETROIT - Pasquale's in Royal Oak will be closing on April 7. The popular restaurant has been a staple in the community for years.

A statement from the Pasquale Del Giudice family can be read below:

"It is with much sadness that we are annoucing our closure. Our last day of business will be Sunday, April 7, 2019. This was a difficult decision and we want to express our graditude to all of our loyal customers for your patronage over the past 65 years. Pasquale's would not have thrived without you. Thank you for the memories. We will cherish them always."

