Passenger's bag catches fire at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. - A passenger's bag caught fire Friday afternoon at Detroit Metro Airport.

According to airport officials, its fire department and explosives team responded to the fire at the North Terminal checkpoint just before 3 p.m. It was determined lithium batteries caused the fire.

Passengers were moved to a second checkpoint. Officials said that checkpoint will be used until the fire scene is cleaned up.

The airport advised that travelers may experience longer wait times Friday afternoon.

