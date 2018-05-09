Passengers evacuated after Delta flight from Detroit to Denver

A flight from Detroit was evacuated after landing in Denver, officials said. (Rachel Naftel)

DENVER - Passengers aboard a Delta flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Denver International Airport were forced to evacuate after the plane landed in Denver, officials said.

Officials are calling it an "emergency evacuation."

Denver International Airport officials said there was a fire reported on Delta Flight 1854, but Delta said there was no indication of the fire. The flight was completed, and passengers were then evacuated.

Delta officials said it appears there might be some minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Here is a statement from Delta:

"After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused."

The MD-90 aircraft had 146 passengers on board and took off from the McNamara Terminal in Detroit around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

