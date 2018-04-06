Pawesome: Troy police interview several hopefuls for police cat position in Feline Unit

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department began interviews Friday morning to narrow down the search for the first police cat in the newly formed Feline Unit.
Officials with the department held a news conference to introduce several catidates. The conference was hinted at in tweet posted by the department Wednesday:
Something big is happening this Friday. Hint, hint... #PoliceCat pic.twitter.com/gkpMCcs3Zv — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 4, 2018
Local 4 cameras were at the conference to get a first look at the youthful trainees.
Happening now! Cat press conference underway pic.twitter.com/gmuo7hghAa — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018
The cats were given an opportunity to show off their physical attributes.
pic.twitter.com/TLM2ClHkq4 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018
A 1-year-old cat named Cagney failed to meet department standards. But she's up for adoption.
One year old Cagney is a great cat but police work is not her calling. She is up for adoption. @mhumane Westland. Let’s find her a home! pic.twitter.com/VlS3QNKLU2 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018
Out of all the applicants, this little guy is one of the top candidates.
A top candidate for #PoliceCat pic.twitter.com/IW0R8elee5 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018
The search began March 6 with a challenge. The Troy Police Department set a goal: 10,000 Twitter followers by April and the department would get a police cat.
Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4myDGVIYh — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 6, 2018
Well, they hit the goal a week later.
10,000! 😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺 #WeAreGettingAPoliceCat THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/h8Rc3bfSG5 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 14, 2018
Ever since, the Troy Police Department's Twitter page has been full of cats. Here's one encouraging motorists not to drink and drive:
Hold on to all 9 lives today... designate a sober driver. This message brought to you by #PoliceCat. RT @AnnieTowanda pic.twitter.com/hE8cp69IwK — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 17, 2018
On Easter Sunday, which also happened to be April Fools' Day, the Troy Police Department tweeted out a photo leading some to believe a Rabbit Unit could be in the works. It is unclear if such a unit will be assembled.
Happy Easter to all celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/zDqmPSgnB5 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 1, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.