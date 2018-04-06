Pawesome: Troy police interview several hopefuls for police cat position in Feline Unit

One of several cats hoping to find gainful employment with the Troy Police Department. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department began interviews Friday morning to narrow down the search for the first police cat in the newly formed Feline Unit.

Officials with the department held a news conference to introduce several catidates. The conference was hinted at in tweet posted by the department Wednesday:

Local 4 cameras were at the conference to get a first look at the youthful trainees.

Happening now! Cat press conference underway pic.twitter.com/gmuo7hghAa — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018

The cats were given an opportunity to show off their physical attributes.

A 1-year-old cat named Cagney failed to meet department standards. But she's up for adoption.

One year old Cagney is a great cat but police work is not her calling. She is up for adoption. @mhumane Westland. Let’s find her a home! pic.twitter.com/VlS3QNKLU2 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018

Out of all the applicants, this little guy is one of the top candidates.

The search began March 6 with a challenge. The Troy Police Department set a goal: 10,000 Twitter followers by April and the department would get a police cat.

Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4myDGVIYh — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 6, 2018

Well, they hit the goal a week later.

Ever since, the Troy Police Department's Twitter page has been full of cats. Here's one encouraging motorists not to drink and drive:

Hold on to all 9 lives today... designate a sober driver. This message brought to you by #PoliceCat. RT @AnnieTowanda pic.twitter.com/hE8cp69IwK — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 17, 2018

On Easter Sunday, which also happened to be April Fools' Day, the Troy Police Department tweeted out a photo leading some to believe a Rabbit Unit could be in the works. It is unclear if such a unit will be assembled.

Happy Easter to all celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/zDqmPSgnB5 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.