Pawesome: Troy police interview several hopefuls for police cat position in Feline Unit

By John Steckroth - Editor, Ken Haddad

One of several cats hoping to find gainful employment with the Troy Police Department. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department began interviews Friday morning to narrow down the search for the first police cat in the newly formed Feline Unit.

Officials with the department held a news conference to introduce several catidates. The conference was hinted at in tweet posted by the department Wednesday:

Local 4 cameras were at the conference to get a first look at the youthful trainees. 

The cats were given an opportunity to show off their physical attributes.

A 1-year-old cat named Cagney failed to meet department standards. But she's up for adoption.

Out of all the applicants, this little guy is one of the top candidates.

The search began March 6 with a challenge. The Troy Police Department set a goal: 10,000 Twitter followers by April and the department would get a police cat.

Well, they hit the goal a week later.

Ever since, the Troy Police Department's Twitter page has been full of cats. Here's one encouraging motorists not to drink and drive:

On Easter Sunday, which also happened to be April Fools' Day, the Troy Police Department tweeted out a photo leading some to believe a Rabbit Unit could be in the works. It is unclear if such a unit will be assembled.

