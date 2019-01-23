Pedestrian bridge collapses at former Packard Plant on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A one-time pedestrian bridge at the site of the old Packard Plant on Detroit's east side has collapsed.

The bridge debris is blocking East Grand Boulevard at Concord Avenue.

The iconic bridge that spanned over the boulevard gave way around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Two workers who were at the scene said they heard a crumbling sound and went to investigate. That's when the bridge came crashing down, they said.

The north side of the bridge is owned by a Peruvian outfit called Arte Express and the south side by the city of Detroit. Cleanup is expected to be a joint effort.

Officials said there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged.

The City of Detroit released the following statement:

"Today, a portion of the Packard Plant pedestrian bridge collapsed over East Grand Boulevard. No injuries have been reported and the affected portion of the road has been shut down by the Detroit Police Department.

Our first priority is to ensure the area is made safe for the public and the roadway is reopened as soon as possible. The City is taking the lead on clearing debris and inspectors from the Buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department and Detroit Building Authority are on scene to assess this situation. We are making plans to bring in a contractor to remove the debris as quickly as possible."

