Pennsylvania official, husband charged in altercation with Detroit police

DETROIT - An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband are accused of assaulting Detroit police officers at a hotel, but they claim the opposite is true.

On Monday, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were back in Detroit to be charged in connection with the altercation that took place earlier this month at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

Wagner stood before a Detroit judge on two felony counts of resisting arrest. Mosley is charged with two misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct.

The couple is planning to sue Detroit police and the Westin Book Cadillac after Wagner was arrested earlier in the month.

Detroit police said hotel staff members called 911 on Mosley, who was upset when he wasn't able to get back into his room. As police tried to remove him from the hotel, they said Wagner pushed an officer and tried to block them from leaving.

The couple's attorney said Wagner has no plans to step down from her position while fighting the case. Both Wagner and Mosley were released on $5,000 bail and allowed to return home to Pennsylvania.

"They didn't do anything wrong," attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said. "They will be vindicated."

