People with special needs experience prom at White Lake Township church

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - People with special needs relished a night to shine Friday at proms held at churches.

Woodside Bible Church in White Lake Township was one of the churches chosen by the Tim Tebow Foundation to host a promlike experience.

It took 157 volunteers to put on the event for special-needs people aged 14 and older. The event included dancing, dinner, games, karaoke and a beauty salon.

See more about the prom experience in Mara MacDonald's story above.

