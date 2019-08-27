Person found dead while firefighters battle house fire in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was found dead Tuesday while firefighters battled a house fire in Waterford Township, officials said.
Firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street.
Firefighters went into the home and extinguished the fire, police said. While inside, they found a dead person, according to authorities.
The body has not been identified, officials said.
The investigating is ongoing.
Here is aerial video of the scene:
