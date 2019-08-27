Person found dead while firefighters battle house fire in Waterford Township

A person was found dead Aug. 27, 2019, while firefighters battled a house fire in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was found dead Tuesday while firefighters battled a house fire in Waterford Township, officials said.

Firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street.

Firefighters went into the home and extinguished the fire, police said. While inside, they found a dead person, according to authorities.

The body has not been identified, officials said.

The investigating is ongoing.

Here is aerial video of the scene:

