Person of interest sought in Macomb County garage, vehicle break-ins

A person of interest in a series of Macomb County garage and vehicle break-ins. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with several garage and vehicle break-ins in Macomb County.

Macomb County deputies said the break-ins happened June 4 and 5 in New Haven and Lenox Township.

Numerous items were taken, police said.

The man in the above photo is considered a person of interest. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-8230.

