Man charged in connection with Macomb County garage, vehicle break-ins

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township man is facing charges stemming from several Macomb County garage and vehicle break-ins.

Original story: Person of interest sought in Macomb County garage, vehicle break-ins

Raymond Ramano, 47, was charged with first-degree home invasion and breaking and entering a vehicle.

He is accused of breaking into garages and vehicles on June 4 and 5 in New Haven and Lenox Township.

Authorities said tips led them to Ramano after they released surveillance photos.

