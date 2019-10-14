Photo of man wanted in connection with Eastpointe bar shooting that injured 6 released

Police released this photo of the man wanted in connection with an Eastpointe bar shooting that left six people injured. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police released a photo Monday of a man wanted in connection with an Eastpointe bar shooting that happened Saturday.

Six people were shot and injured during the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday at Last Call Bar.

According to police, an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where a gunman fired shots with a handgun, injuring six people.

This weekend, Eastpointe police announced they were questioning a person of interest.

The photo released Monday features the second person of interest in the case. Police said he was with the first person of interest on the night of the shooting.

On Monday police said they would be discussing the case with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday.

Status of victims

Police said two of the six victims are still hospitalized. One is a man in critical condition being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. The second is a woman in stable condition. The other four victims have been treated and released, police said.

Anyone who can identify the second person of interest is asked to call police at 586-445-5100.

