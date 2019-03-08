Pickup truck driver speeds, weaves through traffic on I-75 in Detroit, crashes, flees on foot

DETROIT - An alleged carjacking suspect was arrested Friday after a wild crash on I-75 in Detroit and a brief foot chase into a residential area, according to authorities.

Aerial video appeared to show the man speeding on I-75 in a white pickup truck, weaving in and out of traffic. He eventually clipped a light-colored SUV while squeezing in between two vehicles and crashed into the back of a semi truck.

The impact caused the pickup truck to skid across all four lanes near Nine Mile Road and come to a stop facing the wrong direction on the shoulder.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police vehicles trapped the pickup truck, and the man got out the driver's seat and fled on foot. He ran across all four lanes of traffic, jumped the fence to the right of the freeway and fled into the backyard of a home.

He jumped another fence to get into a neighboring backyard before walking out onto the sidewalk and surrendering to police.

The man was handcuffed on the ground and escorted to a police car.

