Pink Out the Park returns to Comerica Park for seventh time

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers and Kroger are teaming up with the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for the seventh annual Pink Out the Park during the Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners game Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game to support breast health awareness, and to pay tribute to those touched by breast cancer.

"The annual Pink Out the Park celebration brings Tigers fans together to recognize the courage of survivors, honor the memories of friends and loved ones, and raise much needed funds to support breast cancer research," said Ellen Hill Zeringue, vice president of marketing for the Tigers.

In the past six years, the Pink Out the Park event has raised more than $115,000 to support breast cancer research.

Pink bats autographed by Tigers players Jeimer Candelario, Nicholas Castellanos, Dixon Machado, James McCann and Alan Trammell will be available for purchase at the Tigers Authentics kiosk located behind section 134. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will also benefit breast cancer research.

More information can be found on the official Major League Baseball website here.

