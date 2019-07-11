Planned ICE raids stoke deportation fears in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The news that Department of Homeland Security Agents plan to round up undocumented immigrants this weekend is spreading fear through some Metro Detroit communities.

The news comes after Homeland Security officials told The New York Times there would be raids this Sunday in 10 major cities. Local activists are responding but the news haunts one local family whose deportation story spread across the country.

Cindy Garcia remembers the good times with her husband, Jorge Garcia, and the countless memories as a family of four living in Metro Detroit.

"We have depression, anxiety, PTSD. It's hard to wake up and know that instead of four people, there's only three," she said.

Jorge Garcia was deported to Mexico last year, a story that garnered national attention.

"It's been a year, and seven months now, and we still haven't got any closer to trying to bring him back than day one," Cindy Garcia said.

With the news spreading of ICE raids across the country this weekend, it's deja vu for her.

"There are rights that everyone has whether you're an immigrant or a citizen," David Sanchez, with Michigan United, said.

Michigan United holds Know Your Rights sessions in the neighborhoods and is also joining a nationwide protest Friday against ICE policies.

ICE Detroit isn't confirming or denying a raid this weekend, but the Garcia family wants their message out there.

"Stop the raids because all you're doing is hurting the families," Cindy Garcia said.

The nationwide rally is called Lights for Liberty and a candlelight vigil will take place Friday at 6 p.m. outside of the ICE Detroit Field Office.

