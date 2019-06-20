Plymouth-Canton Little League president wants to keep peace at sporting events

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Adults taking youth sports too seriously is not new, but lately things seem to be getting even more out of hand.

A video shows an incident out of Colorado where a brawl between adults occurred at a baseball game with athletes who were just 7 years old. The parents were upset over a call made by a 13-year-old umpire.

Nothing like that has ever happened at Plymouth-Canton but the president of the Little League team wants to keep it that way.

President Jeff Holt wrote an email to all the parents to let them know that they have a zero tolerance policy for any nonsense.

He said he believes it's big incidents like the one in Colorado and even small arguments, fights and heckling that are ruining youth sports nationwide.

Umpires have been harder to come by and he believes that's why.

A parent who receieved Holt's email said she believed letting the parents know that bad behavior wouldn't be tolerated was important.

