Plymouth man charged with murder in deadly Detroit barbershop shooting

DETROIT - A 29-year-old Plymouth man is accused of gunning down his coworker at a barbershop in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jamar Levon Woodmore fatally shot Leon Webb, 27, of Detroit, after the two of them got into a fight June 28 at The Final Kut barbershop on 7 Mile Road.

"It is alleged that, on that day, Woodmore and Webb had a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight outside of the shop. It is further alleged that, after losing the fight, Woodmore went to his car, retrieved a hand gun, and fatally shot Webb. Woodmore fled the location in his car. Webb was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," reads a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

Surveillance video from the across the street shows the men fighting on the sidewalk outside the barbershop.

Woodmore turned himself in to police this past weekend. He faces charges including first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Jamar Woodmore is charged in the shooting death of his fellow barber in Detroit. (WDIV)

Watch Woodmore's arraignment here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.