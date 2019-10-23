Police: 1 shot when Detroit business owner argues with employee about bringing weapon to work

DETROIT - One person was shot Wednesday during an argument between a Detroit business owner and an employee about the employee bringing a weapon to work, police said.

The shooting happened around noon inside a business in the 16000 block of Livernois, according to authorities.

The owner and an employee got into a verbal argument, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot it into the air, officials said.

In response, the other person pulled out a gun and shot the first shooter, according to police.

Officers took the second shooter into custody for questioning, but that person has not been arrested, authorities said.

Both weapons were recovered, police said.

The shooting victim's injuries are not believed to be fatal, medical officials said.

The case is under investigation.

