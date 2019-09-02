Police: 1 woman injured, another arrested in shooting on Detroit's west side

The scene of a Sept. 2, 2019, shooting on Riverview Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One woman was injured and another was taken into custody Monday after a fight led to a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96.

A 32-year-old woman told police she was physically assaulted by a 29-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The 32-year-old said the other woman ignored her requests to stop, so she shot the 29-year-old several times with a handgun, officials said.

Detroit police said the women were in a relationship.

Medical officials took the 29-year-old woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

Here's video from the scene:

