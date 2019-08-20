Police: 19-year-old man struck by semi truck, killed after failing to yield at Monroe intersection

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was struck by a semi truck and killed Monday after failing to yield at an intersection in Monroe Township, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 1:35 p.m. Monday to the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Albain Road, according to authorities.

Police said Zachary Thomas Zinner, 19, of Newport, was driving east on Albain Road in a 2007 Saturn.

He entered the intersection at Dixie Highway without yielding to oncoming traffic, officials said.

He was struck by a semi truck heading south on South Dixie Highway, according to authorities.

Zinner was pronounced dead by emergency medical officials at the scene.

An 18-year-old Monroe woman riding in Zinner's car was taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, medical officials said.

The semi truck driver, a 41-year-old man from Ohio, was taken to ProMedica Monroe with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

