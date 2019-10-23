Police: 20-year-old shot after altercation at Poupard Elementary School playground

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the playground of Poupard Elementary School in Harper Woods.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene. Police said a 20-year-old man had been shot in the lower back and had been transported to a hospital.

The altercation began with a "physical altercation between several males and females at the playground area," according to police. An unknown man fired several shots from a handgun, according to police.

Police said there are no suspects in custody and that an investigation is ongoing.

The 20-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition.

