Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after crash in Michigan

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say three people have died and four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday night along westbound Interstate 496 in Eaton County Delta Township, near Lansing.

The sheriff’s department says three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them had at least six people inside. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jerri Nesbitt tells the Lansing State Journal that two people died at the scene and a third died later at a hospital.

WILX and WNEM report one of the injured was in critical condition.

The westbound lanes were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but they’ve since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Nesbitt says authorities don’t believe weather played a factor. Some parts of Michigan saw fresh snowfall.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.