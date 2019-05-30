News

Police: 3 men team up to steal items from freezer, shelves at Detroit gas station

One man blocked door while others grabbed items, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

Police said these three men robbed a gas station in Detroit on May 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men who teamed up to steal items from a gas station on the city's east side, according to authorities.

The men walked into the gas station around 2:45 a.m. on May 7, police said.

One man blocked the gas station attendant's door while the other two put items from the freezer and shelves in a backpack and garbage bag, according to officials.

The three men fled west on Mack Avenue, police said.

One man was wearing black pants, a black and gray hooded Nike zip jacket with a gray hood and black shoes with a white sole.

Another man was wearing gray jogging pants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, white socks and black Nike flip-flops.

The third man was wearing black pants with a white stripe, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. He was carrying a gray Nike book bag.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

One Detroit gas station robbery suspect was wearing black pants, a black and gray hooded Nike zip jacket with a gray hood and black shoes with a white sole. (WDIV)

One Detroit gas station robbery suspect was wearing gray jogging pants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, white socks and black Nike flip-flops. (WDIV)

One Detroit gas station robbery suspect was wearing black pants with a white stripe, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. He was carrying a gray Nike book bag. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.