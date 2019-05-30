Police: 3 men team up to steal items from freezer, shelves at Detroit gas station

Police said these three men robbed a gas station in Detroit on May 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men who teamed up to steal items from a gas station on the city's east side, according to authorities.

The men walked into the gas station around 2:45 a.m. on May 7, police said.

One man blocked the gas station attendant's door while the other two put items from the freezer and shelves in a backpack and garbage bag, according to officials.

The three men fled west on Mack Avenue, police said.

One man was wearing black pants, a black and gray hooded Nike zip jacket with a gray hood and black shoes with a white sole.

Another man was wearing gray jogging pants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, white socks and black Nike flip-flops.

The third man was wearing black pants with a white stripe, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. He was carrying a gray Nike book bag.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

