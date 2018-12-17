Police: 3 men use long gun to steal money, cellphones from Livingston County store

Police are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery. (WDIV)

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a Sprint store in Livingston County.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the Sprint store at 10010 Highland Road in Hartland Township.

Investigators said the three men were wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts that covered their heads and lower faces when they entered the store and threatened an employee with a long gun.

The men took an undetermined amount of money and new cellphones before leaving the store, according to authorities.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Brighton post at 810-227-1051.

