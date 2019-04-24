Police: 3-year-old boy found wandering streets of Pontiac past 3 a.m.

Police have opened an investigation after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering the streets of Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police have opened an investigation after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering the streets of Pontiac past 3 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called at 3:39 a.m. to the 200 block of North Saginaw Street for a report of a wandering child, police said.

The boy was found along North Saginaw Street wearing only a diaper and a jacket, according to authorities.

Deputies said the child could not communicate to them where he lived and temperatures were low, so they took him to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation.

Based on a Facebook tip, the child's mother was located at a house in the 400 block of Saginaw Street, police said. The 27-year-old Pontiac woman told police she had checked on the child at 3 a.m. and he was in his room, according to officials.

Officials from Child Protective Services released the child to the mother.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

