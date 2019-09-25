Police: 36-year-old man shot on porch of home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 36-year-old man was shot Tuesday while on the porch of a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 10300 block of Britain Street, near Morang Avenue and Cadieux Road, according to authorities.

The man was shot in the chest and is in temporary serious condition, officials said.

Police said the shot was fired from a vacant house.

There's no information about the shooter, according to authorities.

