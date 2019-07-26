Police: $4,300 found in underwear of River Rouge man arrested on heroin, crack possession charges

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police said they found $4,300 cash in the underwear of a man arrested for being in possession of a "slew of drugs."
The River Rouge man was found with heroin, crack, suboxone and prescription pills, according to authorities.
After the man was booked, officers did a thorough search and found the cash stuffed in the front of his underwear, police said.
He was charged with possession with intent to deliver.
