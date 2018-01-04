Police: 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl dies with 'obvious' severe burns

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Sumpter Township are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to a home about 10:43 a.m. Monday at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive. They found the girl unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns to her extremities. Family members were administering CPR.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Sumpter Township police said they are working in conjunction with the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner, a forensic unit from Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services to investigate the case. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.