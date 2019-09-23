Police: 9-year-old boy, mother hit by truck that ran red light on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 9-year-old boy and his mother were hit by a truck Monday when the driver ran a red light as they crossed the street on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at Kelly Road and Morang Avenue, according to authorities.

The scene of a Sept. 23, 2019, hit-and-run crash that left a 9-year-old boy and his mother injured on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Eyewitnesses said the mother and her 9-year-old son were walking down Morang Avenue.

The mother saw the light was green at Kelly Road, so she went back to the corner and waited, witnesses said. Her son came along and she grabbed his hand, according to officials.

When the light turned red, they started walking across the street, police said.

Authorities said a red 1990s Ford F-150 pickup truck ran the red light and hit both of them.

The boy was dragged a few yards down the street, officials said.

A pickup truck involved in a Sept. 23, 2019, hit-and-run crash that left a 9-year-old boy and his mother injured on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Witnesses said the mother's leg was injured.

The driver fled a few blocks up Kelly Road and abandoned the truck, according to authorities.

Several witnesses who saw the crash ran after the truck, police said.

Authorities later impounded the truck.

Emergency medical crews took the mother and her son to a nearby hospital.

A backpack left by a 9-year-old boy who was struck in a Sept. 23, 2019, hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

The driver of the truck eventually returned to the scene in another vehicle, police said. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Security cameras at a Citgo gas station captured video of the crash, police said. Officers took a copy of the video for their investigation.

