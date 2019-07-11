Police: 91-year-old driver crashes car into Clinton Township home

Police said a 91-year-old driver crashed into a home in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a 91-year-old woman and her 62-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital after crashing into a home on Clinton Township.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Terra Bella Street. Police said the driver was going southbound on Zina Drive when she went through a stop sign, up a curb, hit a mailbox and then hit a home.

The house was damaged. The driver complained of back pain and her passenger complained of chest pain.

There was somebody inside the home at the time of the crash but they were not injured. The 91-year-old driver will be reexamined for her license.

