DETROIT - Police said anchors for balloons were the reported suspicious package that triggered an evacuation at the Crowell Community Center in Detroit Wednesday.

Children were inside the community center when the notice to evacuate was given. The Detroit bomb squad responded to the scene on Detroit's west side.

The all clear was given before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

