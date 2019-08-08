Police: Armada school custodian arrested for saying he should go to business with AK, 12 rounds

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A custodian at Armada Elementary School was arrested after a witness said the custodian claimed he was bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds, according to authorities.
State troopers were called Thursday to the 23000 block of Armada Center Road in Armada Township for a report of terrorist threats.
A witness told troopers he was speaking with the custodian, a 52-year-old Armada man, when the custodian said he was bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds.
Armada school officials said the custodian made the comment in front of a colleague while working at one of the schools in the district. He thought he was making a joke, but it was threatening in nature, school officials said.
The witness told police the custodian owned firearms, so he took it as a threat, officials said.
The colleague alerted school officials, who called police.
Troopers interviewed the custodian and took him into custody. He was taken to the Macomb County Jail pending a charge of making a terrorist threat.
Troopers said they went to the custodian's home and seized a semi-automatic long gun and a pistol.
The case is still under investigation.
Authorities said any type of threat, even if it's intended as a joke, is a crime and will be investigated.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call police.
In other news: Camera spots California's only wolf pack pups
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.