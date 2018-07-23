Police arrest man suspected in baseball bat beating of Lake Orion homeowner who took him in

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Lake Orion police took custody of a man suspected of beating a homeowner with a baseball bat after the homeowner let him live in his house, officials said.

Mark David Rinier, 41, of Ohio, was wanted for assaulting a Lake Orion homeowner on June 22, police said.

Rinier abandoned by friends

Rinier, who is from the Cincinnati area, was abandoned by friends in Lake Orion in June after a Lake Orion officer arrested the driver of a car with Ohio plates because of a suspended license, according to authorities.

The vehicle wasn't registered to anyone inside and was impounded, and the driver secured a ride back to Ohio, police said.

Rinier, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, told the officer he would find his own way home.

Lake Orion man takes Rinier into home

A 35-year-old Lake Orion man saw Rinier at a gas station and said he seemed "down and out of luck." He allowed Rinier into his home until he could make arrangements to get back to Ohio, police said.

The 35-year-old man lived alone, and after a few days, he became uncomfortable with Rinier in his home and asked him to leave, police said.

When he was asked to leave, Rinier attacked the homeowner with his fists and a baseball bat, police said.

A Lake Orion police officer found the 35-year-old man on a sidewalk in the downtown area, seriously injured. He was bleeding heavily from his face and head, police said.

The man was hospitalized for an extended period of time, according to officials. He identified Rinier as the man who attacked him.

The baseball bat was recovered at the home, police said.

Rinier taken into custody

Lake Orion police issued a warning about Rinier so no other residents would let him into their homes.

Rinier was located at a home in the Dayton, Ohio, area by Lake Orion police, who were working with Cincinnati and Dayton police. Rinier was arrested on felonious assault charges and taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Ohio.

Lake Orion police investigators took custody of Rinier on Thursday, police said.

Rinier was arraigned Friday on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He's being held at the Oakland County Jail on $25,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court July 31.

