Police ask public to help locate Highland Park man missing since Thursday

HIGHLAND PARK - Police are asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old Highland Park man.

Ronnie Edwards was last seen after 10 a.m. Thursday on the porch of a home on Winona Street in Highland Park.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He walks with a limp, according to police.

He has a thin build and curly gray hair, a light mustache and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue or black baseball cap, black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Edwards welfare. Highland Park police said he is considered psychopathic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highland Park police at 313-457-7607.



