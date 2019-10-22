Police believe father shot self, 6-year-old son in Port Huron murder-suicide

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police believe a 35-year-old man shot himself and his 6-year-old son Monday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Robert Lagrow, his wife and his son, Weston, had all lived in the home in the 3000 block of Cooper Avenue, but the couple was estranged due to marital problems.

Weston's mother called police Monday for a welfare check when she hadn't heard from Lagrow or her son all day.

Police found Lagrow and Weston both dead inside the home about 8:30 pm. Monday.

"We found two deceased individuals-- a 35-year-old father and a 6-year-old son with gunshot wounds," said Capt. Marcy Kuehn, with the Port Huron Police Department.

Lagrow was the co-owner of the Daybreak Cafe in Port Huron. The restaurant was closed Tuesday, citing a family emergency.

A crisis team was at Weston's school Tuesday to help students and staff impacted by the boy's death.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.