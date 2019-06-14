Police bust dogfighting ring on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Nine dogs were found severely injured and badly neglected inside a Detroit home.

The situation was brought to the attention of the Humane Society, which also alerted police. Officers arrived to the home on Detroit's east side this week and discovered the terrible conditions.

Wolverine, a pitbull, was found covered ins cars and bite marks, among other injuries. Wolverine was discovered with eight other dogs who were being forced to fight.

The man at the home had been previously convicted of dog fighting in 2012 but didn't recieve jail time. He was sentenced to just 5 years probation.

