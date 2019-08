Police said the situation may have been caused by a leak. (WDIV)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Police are finished investigating a hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham that started Friday afternoon.

There are multiple businesses in the downtown building at 213 Hamilton Row in Birmingham.

Officials said the situation may have been caused by a leak in a pump. No evacuations were ordered.

