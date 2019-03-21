Police concerned I-75 construction in Oakland County will impact crash response times

TROY, Mich. - The next phase of the I-75 construction project in Oakland County is underway, and police fear the roadwork could impact crash response times.

MORE: Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins

Troy police said ramp and lane closures, as well as backed up traffic, could be an issue when there are crashes on the freeway.

"That's the biggest nightmare for first responders," Lt. Josh Jones said. "How are we going to get our officers, our medical personnel, tow trucks, all that equipment to the scene of the crash?"

Police said they are working with the Michigan Department of Transportation to get gates put up on the closed ramps so first responders can access the freeway.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.