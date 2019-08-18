Police cruiser involved in collision on Detroit's west side

A Detroit police vehicle was involved in a collision on Aug. 18, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An SUV collided with a Detroit police cruiser Sunday afternoon, heavily damaging both vehicles.

Police said the driver and the police officer sustained minor injuries and are going to be OK.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Rosa Parks and West Grand boulevards. Police said the cruiser disregarded a traffic signal and was struck by a black Chevrolet Equinox.

The investigation is ongoing.

