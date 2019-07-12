Police: Detroit man robs, shoots 2 men after luring them with dating app

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man used a dating app to lure two men whom he robbed and shot, killing one, because they were gay.

Demetris Nelson, 26, was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felony murder, assault with the intent to rob while armed and four felony firearms violations.

Nelson didn't show any emotion in court Friday. He smiled from ear to ear in his mug shot, even though he's facing very serious charges.

He's accused of tracking down Brian Anderson, 31, and Malcolm Drake, 26, both of Detroit, through the Grindr app. Police said Nelson targeted the two men because they're gay.

Nelson shot them both during an attempted robbery, police said. Anderson was killed and Drake was critically injured, according to authorities.

Shelby Jackson and Dominique Dew had a close bond with Anderson.

"He was just so full of life," Jackson said. "Just to take someone with that much life who had so much more to give, it hurts."

Loved ones said Anderson was a man of strong faith who served as a leader at the Steadfast Baptist Church in Detroit.

"He still wanted to do so much more," Dew said. "He felt as if he wasn't doing enough and wanted to do a mentor program."

"Even with what happened, he would forgive him," Jackson said. "That's the kind of heart he had, so I know I have to live on through him."

