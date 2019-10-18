Police: Drunken woman drives wrong way in Troy, refuses to take breathalyzer

TROY, Mich. - A 21-year-old woman drove the wrong way on a Troy road Oct. 11, then refused to take a breathalyzer, police said.

Police said the Sterling Heights woman was driving her 2019 Ford Fusion the wrong way on W. Big Beaver Road just before midnight.

When police stopped the car, officers saw it had a flat front left tire, and the driver smelled like alcohol. The woman told officers she had two alcoholic drinks.

Police said the woman performed poorly on several sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

She was taken to the Troy Lock-up Facility, where she agreed to take a breathalyzer. Her results were .25 percent and .24 percent, three times the legal limit.

She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and preliminary breath test refusal.

