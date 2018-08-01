Police execute search warrants in Dearborn, Detroit; 5 suspects arrested

DETROIT - Police executed search warrants at various locations in Dearborn and Detroit on Wednesday.

Here's the info:

Today the Canton Police Department, with assistance from members of the Michigan State Police, have been executing search warrants at various locations in Dearborn and Detroit.

The search warrants were issued for storage units, a warehouse and residential locations following a four-month investigation of an alleged criminal enterprise. As of this afternoon, five suspects have been arrested and officers are in the process of recovering alleged stolen property believed to exceed $125,000 in value.

The case remains under investigation and will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for

review of charges. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



