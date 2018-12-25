Police: Father takes 4-month-old child from mother at gunpoint

DETROIT - Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.

The child's mother, 22, was visiting a relative when the child's father, JaQuan Jones, 24, came to the home with his twin brother and forced his way inside.

Once inside, Jones revealed a weapon and took the baby, A'miyah Jones, from her mother at gunpoint., according to police. He left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police are looking for the child and the suspect. The child is listed as a serious missing person.

JaQuan Jones. (Detroit police)

The incident happened in the 900 block of Web Street.

The suspect is believed to be driving in a blue Chrysler 200.

Detroit police are investigating.

If you have any information contact Detroit Police's Third Precinct at 313-596-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.