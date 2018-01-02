Police find 3 children safe after 2 people found shot to death on Detroit's east side

Police are searching for three children after their mother and her boyfriend were found shot to death Jan. 1, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police have found three children after their mother and her boyfriend were found shot to death Monday in Detroit.

Police said the children were with a relative.

Police said Tarance Smith visited his girlfriend Sunday at a home in the 9200 block of McKinney Street.

The father of his girlfriend's children picked up the two girls and one boy that day, police said.

After no one could get hold of the woman or Smith after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called and found the victims dead at the home.

Neighbors said they are unclear when the fatal shooting occurred, as there were many shots being fired on New Year's Eve.

