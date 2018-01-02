Police arrest victim's estranged husband in Redford after couple found shot to death at Detroit home

DETROIT - A suspected shooter was arrested Monday night in Redford Township after a man and a woman were found shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side.

The suspect, who police say is the woman's estranged husband, was located at a relative's house near Breakfast Drive and Minock Circle.

Police said Tarance Smith visited his girlfriend Sunday at a home in the 9200 block of McKinney Street.

The father of his girlfriend's children picked up the two girls and one boy that day, police said.

After no one could get hold of the woman or Smith after 5:30 p.m. Sunday and he didn't show up for New Year's Eve celebrations, police were called and found Smith and his girlfriend dead at the home.

Both victims were shot in the head, police said. Smith's brother, Andrew Brown, said that the estranged husband had a problem with the victims' relationship.

"Two time Tarance has been at the house and both times and both time this man came over here and said something to my brother. My brother played it off," he said.

Police were searching for the children Monday. They were located with a family member.

Neighbors said they are unclear when the fatal shooting occurred, as there were many shots being fired on New Year's Eve.

