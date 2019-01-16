Police find nearly 40 grams of cocaine on Pontiac man after traffic stop in northern Michigan

Donald Leduke, of Pontiac, is facing charges after police found nearly 40 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop. (WDIV)

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Pontiac man is facing charges after police found cocaine and open alcohol in a vehicle they stopped for speeding in northern Michigan.

Donald Leduke, 42, was charged with possession of open intoxicants and possession of less than 50 grams of cocaine.

Police said they stopped a vehicle that was speeding Jan. 7 on I-75 in Roscommon County. Leduke was a passenger in the vehicle, which was driven by a 37-year-old Pontiac woman who had a suspended license.

When police searched the vehicle and occupants, they found the open alcohol and about 38 grams of cocaine.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.